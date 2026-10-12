ACE 2026: Explore the all-new third-generation Mazda CX-5 at the SCCC this October 31 to November 1

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 12 October 2026 4:51 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back again this year, and you can expect plenty of amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles. The place to get your dream ride is the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), this October 31 to November 1.

One of the models that will be at the show is the all-new Mazda CX-5. The third-gen was just launched recently, so ACE 2026 will provide you with the chance to get up close with the new SUV, which is larger and beefier-looking than the second-gen.

It’s also more spacious and more practical than ever, with increased rear passenger room and additional knee clearance and headroom as well as wider rear doors making for easier access and better occupant comfort. The new CX-5 also features a larger cargo space, allowing it to carry more items.

A SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre engine producing 185 hp and 257 Nm offers plenty in the way of performance, and the new CX-5 boasts improved chassis rigidity, suspension and NVH refinement, lending it more in the way of luxe, ride and comfort. No shortage of tech too, with a new 12.9-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system in the mix.

Other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is also on board as a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions offered by each brand, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will also enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

The prizes include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

If you’re looking to buy a new car with the best deals attached, head on to ACE 2026, which takes place at SCCC this October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!