Chery Auto Malaysia official statement on Omoda 5 rear axle incident – working with JPJ, recall and replacement

Following JPJ’s temporary suspension of the Chery Omoda 5’s vehicle type approval (VTA) following an incident last week where the SUV’s rear axle detached from the car, Chery Auto Malaysia has released an official statement, which we’ve attached below.
Chery Malaysia Begins Recall Campaign for OMODA 5
Chery Auto Malaysia is aware of an incident involving an OMODA 5 vehicle and we have been working closely alongside the Road Transport Department (JPJ) since the incident was first reported.
Chery Auto Malaysia will begin a Recall Campaign for affected OMODA 5 (variant C & H), to inspect and replace the component where necessary.
Customers can verify whether their vehicle is affected by checking the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on our website.
Customers will receive comprehensive vehicle inspections and any necessary follow-up actions including replacement of the component is free of charge.
We also encourage any OMODA 5 owner seeking added peace of mind to visit an authorised Chery service centre, where our technical teams are ready to assist.
Chery Auto Malaysia would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to all our customers. We remain committed to addressing this matter responsibly and ensuring customer safety and confidence.
For any enquiries regarding this campaign, customers and owners may contact the Chery Careline at 03-9388 0888.
The company says that it’s working closely with JPJ on the matter and have started a recall campaign for the pre-facelift Omoda 5 – they’ve had a recall before and it’s likely to be the same one for the same component.
Two years ago, an Omoda 5’s rear axle detached on the move and Chery Malaysia recalled 600 units even before JPJ issued its statement.
The carmaker said then that a miscalibrated welding tip was the root cause and that it found 60 units produced on August 15, 2023 to have the affected parts. Just a week later, axle replacement appointments had been made with all 60 of those owners, and the case was declared closed in June 2024 – about three months from start to finish. Click on the links to recap.
By the way, the Omoda 5 in question is a discontinued model that was replaced in September 2025 by the Chery O5. The facelifted model has a multi-link rear suspension in place of the pre-facelift Omoda 5’s torsion beam.