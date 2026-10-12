Chery Auto Malaysia official statement on Omoda 5 rear axle incident – working with JPJ, recall and replacement

Following JPJ’s temporary suspension of the Chery Omoda 5’s vehicle type approval (VTA) following an incident last week where the SUV’s rear axle detached from the car, Chery Auto Malaysia has released an official statement, which we’ve attached below.

Chery Malaysia Begins Recall Campaign for OMODA 5

Chery Auto Malaysia is aware of an incident involving an OMODA 5 vehicle and we have been working closely alongside the Road Transport Department (JPJ) since the incident was first reported.

Chery Auto Malaysia will begin a Recall Campaign for affected OMODA 5 (variant C & H), to inspect and replace the component where necessary.

Customers can verify whether their vehicle is affected by checking the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on our website.

Customers will receive comprehensive vehicle inspections and any necessary follow-up actions including replacement of the component is free of charge.

We also encourage any OMODA 5 owner seeking added peace of mind to visit an authorised Chery service centre, where our technical teams are ready to assist.

Chery Auto Malaysia would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to all our customers. We remain committed to addressing this matter responsibly and ensuring customer safety and confidence.

For any enquiries regarding this campaign, customers and owners may contact the Chery Careline at 03-9388 0888.