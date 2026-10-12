Citroen 2CV concept debuts in Paris – icon revived as a retro-inspired compact EV; production version by 2028

In Cars, Citroën, Concept Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 12 October 2026 11:25 am

The Citroen 2CV has been revived at this year’s Paris Motor Show. First being introduced as a concept, the French carmaker says a production version will eventually be unveiled within the next two years and carry a starting price of around 15,000 euros (about RM69k).

The French carmaker says the production 2CV will comply with future e-car regulations, which refer to a proposed European Union (EU) legislative framework. Officially designated as the M1E category, cars that want to fit the bill will need to be fully electric and be assembled within the EU.

They must also be compact, measuring in under 4.2 metres in length, and comply with specific safety mandates like having key driver assistance systems. While there is no fixed price cap, Citroen and parent Stellantis believe that 15,000 euros is an attractive commercial target. Meeting these requirements will help companies in terms of fleet CO2 accounting, as each M1E-compliant car sold counts as 1.3 vehicles on the balance sheet when calculating average fleet emissions.

Choosing the 2CV to meet the M1E objective is smart move by Citroen, as the original car that was first introduced nearly eight decades ago was designed to be a cheap, affordable compact car. Citroen says the reborn model embodies affordability as well as many other features that made the nameplate iconic.

“An approach that goes against the grain of a market where cars are becoming even larger, heavier, more sophisticated and more expensive: simple and clever, lighter and more efficient. The aim is to offer practical, desirable and affordable cars,” it said in its release.

To start, the new 2CV is shorter than the original by about 100 mm, measuring in at 3.76 metres, so it’s still a toute petite voiture. The company also noted that it is aiming for a controlled weight of one tonne, which is relatively light for an electric vehicle (EV) but still far from the original’s 600 kg. This will require optimising efficiency by considering interior trade-offs, material choices, managing energy consumption as well as keeping the battery’s size, capacity and cost in check.

To ensure the 2CV isn’t boring and actually has some soul and appeal beyond its price tag, which is not something you can say about most cheap EVs, Citroen adopted or reinvented several design cues found on the original for its modern 2CV.

As an example, the windscreen surround is flat and taut, not just as a nod to the original but also to simplify it for production and repairability. Meanwhile, the direct air intakes are integrated at the base of the windscreen like on the classic, and this being an EV means there’s no traditional grille. Other throwbacks include the standout bumpers, which are less complex to produce and more cost-effective to implement and replace if needed.

Elsewhere, the headlamps are deliberately set apart from the bodywork to complement the instantly recognisable silhouette, as is the sculpted bonnet featuring emblematic ribs. More nods to the past include the concaved sections aft of the headlamps, vertically styled side windows, rounded wings and reinterpreted door handles.

The list goes on with indicators integrated into the C-pillars, while the curved back sports an exposed tailgate handle. Modern touches are the slim taillights that accentuate the descending roofline, along with a black injected material on the tailgate and three horizontal bands in the lower apron. The Michelin tyres on 18-inch wheels are special too, featuring an exclusive chevron pattern to reinterpret one of the brand’s historic symbols in a modern way.

The nostalgia trip continues on the inside with a focus on freeing up space and making the cabin easier to use, hence the “floating” touchpoints and sculpted door panels. The two-spoke steering wheel, umbrella handle gearshift and removable front bench seat are all inspired by the original. A removable storage basket replaces a traditional centre console and is likely good to hold several eggs, which can also go into the door storage compartments.

Notable technologies in the otherwise retro-inspired interior is an eight-inch square display that features graphics worked on by Jean-Luc Delvaux, a Belgian comic book artist and devoted 2CV enthusiast. There is also a head-up display (dubbed Smart Vision) for vital driving information.

For even more character, the 2CV concept has a manually-operated roll-up fabric sunroof, which can have a string of lights attached that Citroen says references open-air dance cafes. Not enough quirks? The horn and electric motor sounds on start-up are taken directly from the original 2CV, and there are emblems, stickers and embossed parts that serve as reminders.

These include the 48/90/26 stickers that point towards 1948 (the year the original debuted), 90 (the year the final 2CV rolled off the line) and 2026 (the revival year). Look closely and you’ll also spot the pedals that are decorated with a tortoise for the brake and a hare for the accelerator.

“With the 2CV concept, Citroen is not simply looking in the rear-view mirror to resurrect the past: it is reinventing an idea that has lost none of its relevance. A more accessible, lighter and more essential electric car that places freedom and enjoyment back at the core of mobility. A new 2CV, true to the spirit of the original yet resolutely focused on the uses and challenges of tomorrow. Because an icon is not copied. It is reinvented,” the company ended its release.