GWM Wey G9 Hi4 HEV now open for booking in Malaysia – 2.0T, 4DHT, dual electric motors; 358 PS, 782 Nm

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 12 October 2026 1:05 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced it is now accepting orders for the new Wey G9 Hi4 HEV, which will join the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version that was launched here in January this year – the latter is set to reach a milestone of 2,000 units delivered soon.

The HEV variant serves to provide customers with more options when it comes to powertrain type. While a PHEV offers plenty of flexibility, not plugging it in means you’re not maximising the powertrain’s potential and it does leave some efficiency on the table. A HEV could also be a better fit for those who do not have easy access to charging infrastructure.

GWM Malaysia is not providing estimated pricing for now but we do get some preliminary specifications. The Wey G9 Hi4 HEV features the brand’s Hybrid Intelligent 4WD (Hi4) technology, with the powertrain based around a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine.

2026 GWM Wey G9 Hi4 PHEV

This is joined by a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), two electric motors as well as a 1.67-kWh battery. The total system output is listed at 358 PS (353 hp or 263 kW) and 782 Nm of torque.

By comparison, the PHEV version is rated at 442 PS (436 hp or 325 kW) and 642 Nm. Its setup features a 1.5 litre turbo four-pot, dual electric motors, a four-speed DHT and a 44.2-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. The electric-only range of the PHEV is 170 km NEDC (around 145 km WLTP), while the combined hybrid range is up to 1,000 km NEDC (850 km WLTP).

Expect the equipment list to be similar between the HEV and PHEV variants, with the former also likely to be locally assembled (CKD) at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) plant in Pegoh, Melaka.