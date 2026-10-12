KLIA Express disrupted by cable cut – platform change required at Putrajaya station to KLIA T1/T2 or KL Sentral

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 12 October 2026 12:46 pm

Express Rail Link (ERL) has announced that a cable cut incident as a result of vandalism between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya and Salak Tinggi stations has disrupted the flow of the KLIA Express and KLIA Transit rail service. The rail service remains in operation, but passengers are required to change platform at Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station to proceed to KLIA T1/T2 or KL Sentral

In a series of statements issued on Facebook, the rail operator said that the connecting train shuttle services would run from KL Sentral station to Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station and from KLIA T2 station to Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station. Passengers will have to disembark from the first train and board the second train to continue their journey, whichever direction they are heading.

In its latest update posted an hour ago, ERL said it was running the combined service starting at 11.20 am from both KL Sentral and KLIA T2. The train frequency at each location is every 20 minutes, and will stop at all stations.

The rail operator said its technical team was working to rectify the issue and restore normal train services as soon as possible. Passengers have been advised to check with station personnel for the latest updates and assistance.