Malaysia should look beyond just F1 and develop a wider strategy to become a motorsports hub – FIA president

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Anthony Lim / 12 October 2026 11:23 am

The hosting of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang has put Malaysia back into the spotlight from a motorsports perspective, and while the country is now exploring the possibility of getting the event to be more than a one-off, it should look beyond just that to develop the scene from a broader scope, said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

He said Malaysia should use the renewed attention on Sepang as a springboard for a wider motorsport strategy rather than chasing an F1 comeback alone, because it has the ingredients to become a broader motorsport hub, drawing on its established racing culture, passionate fan base and growing pool of enthusiasts, as the New Straits Times reports.

“Malaysia, to me, is not only about Formula 1. Malaysia, to me, is about motorsport,” he said in an interview with the publication and other selected media during the GP last Sunday. He said the country could look beyond F1 to a wider FIA racing portfolio, including the World Rally Championship, Formula E, World Endurance Championship and cross-country events, while strengthening the grassroots pipeline through karting and rallying.

“You have a great fan base. You have enthusiasts. You have people who love motorsport. What do you give them? You give them karting. You give them cheaper karting. You give them cheaper cross-cars. You give them cheaper rally cars. This is the way to go,” he said.

He said Malaysia had already demonstrated that it has a strong motorsport following, with the response to the return of international racing at Sepang showing that interest had remained despite the nine-year absence of F1. This was shown by Malaysian fans and officials during the F1 race weekend, with Ben Sulayem describing them as knowledgeable and passionate.

He highlighted the potential for Malaysia and the wider Asia Pacific region to contribute more to the global motorsport ecosystem, pointing to the region’s economic strength, manufacturing base and diverse automotive culture.

While F1 remains the sport’s biggest global platform, Ben Sulayem said the FIA’s broader objective was to grow motorsport across multiple disciplines. He said the organisation’s role is not simply to add more F1 races, but to broaden participation in motorsport and create pathways for enthusiasts and young competitors.