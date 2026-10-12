Only registered runners for JPJ transactions from Jan 1

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2026 6:05 pm

All individuals or companies acting as intermediaries (colloquially known as runners) with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for customers are to be officially registered effective January 1, 2027. JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said online registration for individuals wishing to become registered intermediaries will open on November 1, 2026.

“Successful applicants will receive an official digital identification credential valid for two years,” he said. Under the new requirement, only registered intermediaries will be permitted to conduct transactions on behalf of customers at all JPJ offices and branches from the effective date.

Aedy stressed that JPJ has no contractual or business relationship with any registered intermediary and will not be responsible for losses or disputes arising from private dealings between customers and these parties. The department urged the public to conduct transactions directly through the MyJPJ mobile application, the JPJ Public Portal or official counters to ensure safer and more transparent dealings.

Transport minister Anthony Loke had earlier come out to say the public are not required to use collection agents as middlemen for services JPJ can handle directly, and instead rely on the department’s digital mobile platform, MyJPJ, for such services. This comes after JPJ suspended MyEG and Zetrix AI as its collective agents from October 5, after the two companies under the MYEG Group failed to remit RM314 million in government revenue that was collected between May 19 and September 30 this year.