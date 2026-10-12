Police track hit-and-run BYD Seal driver following multi-vehicle crash on Jalan Kuching that killed 5-year-old girl

A driver allegedly involved in a six-vehicle crash that killed a five-year-old girl has been tracked by the police to a private hospital in Damansara, reports Bernama. The 24-year-old suspect is currently receiving treatment for a concussion and is under the supervision of an investigating officer.
According to Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri, the incident occurred on Saturday (October 10, 2026) at 3.44pm amidst slow-moving traffic on Jalan Kuching. Preliminary investigations revealed the Perodua Bezza driven by the victim’s father was believed to have been struck from behind by a BYD Seal.
“The collision also involved a motorcycle before the Perodua Bezza which allegedly spun into the right lane and struck three other vehicles: a Nissan Almera, a Toyota Alphard and a Perodua Myvi. As a result of the accident, the child, who was seated in the rear passenger seat, sustained severe head injuries and was later pronounced dead at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL),” he said in a statement.
Mohd Zamzuri added that the victim’s 30-year-old father suffered an injury to his right hand, while the 33-year-old motorcyclist sustained a head injury; both are receiving treatment at HKL. The drivers of the other three vehicles involved did not sustain any injuries. Members of the public or witnesses are urged to come forward to assist with the case, which is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
Comments
Life imprisonment & >10 strokes of the rotan for murder, damages to properties, the hardships it caused to the victims.
When these overpowered car gives to the hand of immature youngster, they become dangerous threat to the public.
that’s why BYD = Brings You Death.
Jinx car.
if the 5 year old girl was in a BYD then she would have been safe.
The driver fault ma…
Anyways, at least better than not only chery but also better than tesla too
The driver fault ma…
Anyways, at least byd better and safer than not only chery but also better than tesla too
And now he Bei Yan Diu already
battery didnt catch fire. rear axle didnt fall off. proof that Commie cars are durable and high quality.
Type c driver