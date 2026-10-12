Police track hit-and-run BYD Seal driver following multi-vehicle crash on Jalan Kuching that killed 5-year-old girl

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 12 October 2026 3:23 pm

A driver allegedly involved in a six-vehicle crash that killed a five-year-old girl has been tracked by the police to a private hospital in Damansara, reports Bernama. The 24-year-old suspect is currently receiving treatment for a concussion and is under the supervision of an investigating officer.

According to Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri, the incident occurred on Saturday (October 10, 2026) at 3.44pm amidst slow-moving traffic on Jalan Kuching. Preliminary investigations revealed the Perodua Bezza driven by the victim’s father was believed to have been struck from behind by a BYD Seal.

“The collision also involved a motorcycle before the Perodua Bezza which allegedly spun into the right lane and struck three other vehicles: a Nissan Almera, a Toyota Alphard and a Perodua Myvi. As a result of the accident, the child, who was seated in the rear passenger seat, sustained severe head injuries and was later pronounced dead at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL),” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zamzuri added that the victim’s 30-year-old father suffered an injury to his right hand, while the 33-year-old motorcyclist sustained a head injury; both are receiving treatment at HKL. The drivers of the other three vehicles involved did not sustain any injuries. Members of the public or witnesses are urged to come forward to assist with the case, which is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.