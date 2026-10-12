VOGE DS800X Rally launched in Malaysia, RM39,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Voge / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2026 9:54 am

Now officially available in Malaysia is the 2027 Voge DS800X Rally, priced at RM39,888, excluding road tax and insurance. The DS800X was earlier shown locally at the Mforce MotoXperience event held alongside the Malaysia Bike Show, and is available in three colour options – Onyx Black, Zenith White and Flash Yellow

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, 798 cc parallel-twin engine with eight valves, producing 95 PS at 9,000 rpm and 81 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine uses electronic fuel injection and is paired with a six-speed transmission, chain final drive and slipper clutch.

Suspension consists of adjustable upside-down front forks and an adjustable rear setup. Braking hardware comprises a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, with switchable ABS.

The DS800X Rally rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, shod with 90/90-R21 front and 150/70-R18 rear tyres. Ground clearance is 220 mm, while seat height is set at 850 mm, with a dry weight of 213 kg, and fuel tank capacity is 24 litres.

Riding information is displayed on TFT screen, while LED lighting, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a front dashcam is standard equipment. Ridering conveniences include switchable traction control, Eco and Sport riding modes, a manually adjustable windscreen and three-level heated grips and a heated seat.

Carbit Ride app connectivity is provided, alongside a side-stand safety switch. The motorcycle also comes equipped as standard with spotlights, handguards, crash bars, one top box and two side boxes, making it ready for touring straight from the showroom.

Buyers receive a two-year warranty with comprehensive coverage for up to 20,000 km, whichever comes first. If the motorcycle exceeds 20,000 km during the two-year period, its engine components remain covered by an unlimited-mileage warranty for the remainder of the warranty period.

The Malaysian launch Voge DS800X Rally was held in conjunction with the official opening of Mforce Smartshop Zi Yang Motor Sdn Bhd in Kepala Batas, Penang. The event also featured test rides of several motorcycle models, while a lucky draw offered prizes including an EZI Ray-01 electric motorcycle, LS2 helmets, gloves and jackets, and a YHPro Box.