2027 Honda PCX160 returns to Malaysia after six year absence, priced at RM12,998

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 October 2026 7:06 pm

After a six-year absence, the 2027 Honda PCX160 is back in Malaysia, priced at RM12,998. Scheduled to arrive in Honda Impugn X and Boon Siew Honda authorised dealer on October 14, two colour options are offered for the PCX160 – Grey and White.

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every PCX comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Customers trading in the previous generation PCX150 for a PCX160 will also enjoy an additional one-year extended warranty under the Honda X-Tend Warranty programme.

Power comes from a 157 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve SOHC engine producing 15.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a V-Matic automatic transmission and belt drive. Tipping the scales at 132 kg, the PCX160 carries 8.1-litres of fuel in the tank, with the claimed fuel consumption of 2.3-litres/100 km giving a theoretical 350 km range.

Rider aids include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), front wheel ABS, smart key start, and engine stop-start. A 30-litre volume storage compartment is found under the seat and seat height is set at 764 mm, while ground clearance is 134 mm.

Riding information is show on a 5-inch TFT-LCD display and Honda RoadSync is standard equipment, allowing for Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, and the PCX160 also comes with a USB-C charging port. Suspension is done with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers in there ear with remote gas reservoirs.

Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear, with single-channel ABS on the front wheel. The PCX160 rolls on a 14-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel, with a 110/70 front tyre and 130/70 rear tyre, while its adventure scooter counterpart, the Honda ADV160, retails at RM13,549.