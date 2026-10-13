2027 Honda PCX160 returns to Malaysia after six year absence, priced at RM12,998

After a six-year absence, the 2027 Honda PCX160 is back in Malaysia, priced at RM12,998. Scheduled to arrive in Honda Impugn X and Boon Siew Honda authorised dealer on October 14, two colour options are offered for the PCX160 – Grey and White.

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every PCX comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Customers trading in the previous generation PCX150 for a PCX160 will also enjoy an additional one-year extended warranty under the Honda X-Tend Warranty programme.

Power comes from a 157 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve SOHC engine producing 15.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a V-Matic automatic transmission and belt drive. Tipping the scales at 132 kg, the PCX160 carries 8.1-litres of fuel in the tank, with the claimed fuel consumption of 2.3-litres/100 km giving a theoretical 350 km range.

Rider aids include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), front wheel ABS, smart key start, and engine stop-start. A 30-litre volume storage compartment is found under the seat and seat height is set at 764 mm, while ground clearance is 134 mm.

2027 Honda PCX160 returns to Malaysia after six year absence, priced at RM12,998

Riding information is show on a 5-inch TFT-LCD display and Honda RoadSync is standard equipment, allowing for Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, and the PCX160 also comes with a USB-C charging port. Suspension is done with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers in there ear with remote gas reservoirs.

Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear, with single-channel ABS on the front wheel. The PCX160 rolls on a 14-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel, with a 110/70 front tyre and 130/70 rear tyre, while its adventure scooter counterpart, the Honda ADV160, retails at RM13,549.

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