ACE 2026: Buy a Leapmotor B10 and receive an EZ5 package worth RM11,188, incl. insurance, tint, wallbox

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 13 October 2026 5:40 pm

As you’re already aware of, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, returns at the end of this month to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Set to run from October 31 to November 1, the show promises plenty of amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles, as always.

On show at the event is the Leapmotor B10. There’s plenty to like with this all-electric SUV, from its performance to its feature-set, which is packed. Powered by a 218 PS and 240 Nm motor driving the rear wheels, the B10 is an engaging steer, both from a ride and comfort point of view. No shortage of mod-cons as well,

All this makes it great value at RM118,800, but to sweeten the deal further, the brand is offering a complimentary EZ 5 Package, which bundles a host of value added items to start buyers off on their EV journey with lower upfront ownership costs. For starters, there’s RM4,000 in insurance support, which lowers the entry price of the EV down to RM114,800.

That’s not all, because buyers will also get a 22 kW Wallbox Charger worth RM3,888, no less than RM1,200 in chargEV charging credits, a Premium Guard Elite Tint window film package worth RM1,600 and an exclusive Leapmotor key fob worth RM500. In all, the complimentary EZ5 package adds up to a whopping RM11,188 worth of savings on the EV. Surely a deal worth checking out, and you can do just that at the show.

Other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda ] Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions offered by each brand, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re planning to get a great deal on a new car purchase, head on over to ACE 2026, which takes place at SCCC this October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!