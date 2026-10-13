ACE 2026: Peace of mind is a standard Mitsubishi Xforce feature – 7 years unlimited warranty + free labour/parts

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 13 October 2026 4:50 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this month, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

The B-segment SUV segment is a crowded one, but the Mitsubishi Xforce manages to stand out with its large size and unique styling. The spacious cabin packs more surprises, including drive modes that nod to the brand’s off-road expertise and heritage (Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud), nanoe X air purification (perfect for haze season), branded audio in the Yamaha eight-speaker setup and some cool trim touches (melange fabric on the dash, for instance).

There’s one more feature not listed in the brochure though – peace of mind. Buy one at ACE 2026 and you’ll enjoy a ‘777’ package that combines a 7-year unlimited mileage warranty with 7 years of free labour for scheduled services, plus 7 years of free parts to boot. ‘Malaysia’s First Triple Protection’ is designed to keep your Xforce ownership experience worry-free for years to come.

Are you a current Mitsubishi owner? If you are, they’ll reward you with a RM3,000 rebate. Terms and conditions apply, of course, so find out more at the brand’s ACE 2026 booth.

Mitsubishi is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!