Alleged lorry ‘tonto’ charged in Sessions Court for offering RM62,900 in bribes to traffic police

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 October 2026 1:02 pm

An alleged lorry ‘tonto’ has pleaded not guilty to 55 charges of bribing three traffic police officers with RM62,900 to prevent lorry inspections at roadblocks. Ang Lie Giap, 33, is accused of making the payments between January 2022 and February 2026, with individual transactions ranging from RM700 to RM2,000 through bank branches in Klang and Setia Alam.

The officers were attached to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, Negri Sembilan contingent police headquarters and the Kesas Expressway EMPV patrol office. In a separate case, logistics manager R Yuvarajakumar, 42, pleaded not guilty to 16 charges of bribing a Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement assistant with RM4,200 between May 2023 and October 2024.

The payments were allegedly made through several transactions into bank accounts belonging to a woman, with the aim of preventing the Wangsa Maju JPJ officer from inspecting lorries. Both men were charged under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher. The Sessions Court granted Ang bail of RM15,000 and Yuvarajakumar bail of RM5,000, with one surety each.

Both must report to the MACC monthly and refrain from interfering with witnesses while Yuvarajakumar was also ordered to surrender his passport. The court fixed December 3 for mention of both cases.