BYD Sime Motors opens new 3S centre in Miri, Sarawak

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 13 October 2026 9:50 am

BYD Sime Motors has launched a new 3S centre in Miri, Sarawak as part of plans to expand its footprint in East Malaysia. The company also has two other outlets in state, including in Kuching and Sibu.

Spanning 12,228 square feet, the Miri 3S centre is the brand’s largest in Sarawak to date and features a showroom area that can display up to five vehicles. Meanwhile, six service bays support aftersales needs and together have the capacity to handle up to 35 vehicles daily.

For customer convenience, the 3S centre also has a customer lounge, bar counter, discussion room, dedicated vehicle delivery bay as well as EV chargers. The facility is operated by Kah Progression Auto, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oriental Holdings, and is staffed by 15 employees.

“The opening of the Miri 3S centre marks a milestone for BYD in Sarawak. As more customers embrace electric mobility, we want to ensure that our network grows alongside them, with convenient access not only to our vehicles, but also to the service and aftersales care that underpin a positive ownership experience. The new centre gives us greater capacity to serve customers in Sarawak,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Motors, Southeast Asia.

“The opening of the Miri 3S centre marks another important step in strengthening BYD’s presence in East Malaysia. As EV adoption grows beyond major cities, we want to be closer to our customers and make our products and aftersales support more accessible. Together with our dealer partner, Kah Progression Auto, we look forward to building greater EV awareness and bringing our vehicles and battery technology closer to the local community,” said Jacob Ma, managing director of BYD Malaysia.

The BYD Miri 3S centre is located at Lot 1829, Jalan Krokop Utama, 98000 Miri, Sarawak and is open from 9am to 6pm daily, except for Sunday where the operating hours are from 9am to 4pm.