In Local News, Viral / by Paul Tan / 13 October 2026 8:16 pm

A violent thunderstorm hit the Damansara area in Selangor this evening, and a video shared on Threads shows just how strong the winds were. Filmed from inside a car queueing at a toll plaza beneath an elevated highway, it shows a car being lifted by a gust and thrown against another car.

The clip, tagged Damansara and posted at about 6.30pm, also shows heavy rain and strong winds whipping spray across the lanes as motorists wait to get through the toll. There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

View on Threads

Over in Kota Damansara, another user shared two clips at about 6.20pm, both shot from a block of flats. The first shows a red car in the car park below being pushed along by the wind as spray and debris swirl around it, while the second shows trees bent over by the wind around the blocks and a children’s playground.

“Hujan ribut area kota damansara, ya allah scary ye puting beliung,” the user wrote, describing what they believed was a whirlwind, before warning motorcyclists heading home from work to be careful.

View on Threads

The storm comes as the country goes through the monsoon transition phase, which the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said began on October 9 and will last until late this month. During this period, weak winds from various directions encourage thunderstorm clouds to form, bringing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds over short periods, particularly in the afternoon and early evening.

MetMalaysia has warned that this could lead to flash floods, fallen trees and damage to unstable structures across the western and interior parts of the peninsula, as well as western Sabah and Sarawak. Its forecasts and warnings are available on its website, the myCuaca app and its social media channels, or via its hotline at 1-300-22-1638.

If you’re on the road when a storm like this hits, slow down, turn on your headlights and leave a bigger gap to the car in front. Avoid parking under trees or next to billboards, and don’t attempt to drive through flooded roads. If you can, delay your journey until the weather clears.

It’s also a timely reminder to check that your car insurance includes the Special Perils add-on. A standard comprehensive policy doesn’t cover damage caused by natural disasters, so if your car is crushed by a tree brought down in a storm or damaged in a flash flood, your claim could be rejected without it.

Special Perils extends your cover to flood, storm, tempest, landslide, landslip, subsidence, earthquake and other convulsions of nature. It’s priced as a percentage of your car’s sum insured, which makes it a small extra compared to the cost of repairing a car hit by a tree or written off by floodwater.

If you renew through our car insurance and road tax renewal service, you can compare quotes from MSIG, Allianz, Zurich Takaful and Takaful Malaysia side by side, add Special Perils (flood) cover before you pay and get 10% off with the promo code PAULTAN.