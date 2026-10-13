DBKL offering discounted flat rate for traffic saman – RM5 for pre-2021 compounds, RM10 for post-2021

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 13 October 2026 11:32 am

DBKL has announced a discounted flat rate for traffic compounds that start from just RM5. Applicable to both cars and motorcycles, the rates are effective immediately.

Yes, it’s RM5 for saman before the year 2021, or RM10 for tickets obtained after 2021. So, if you have a stack of ‘bandaraya saman’ stashed away in your car’s glove box or visor, this is a good opportunity to settle them. DBKL did not mention a deadline for this offer.

They’re making it convenient for city folk to pay up – transactions can be done online without leaving home via the Pay@kl app or the PBTPay portal. Alternatively, one can personally head to DBKL counters or use the trusty old Pos Malaysia service.