GWM Malaysia opens new 3S centre in Skudai, Johor and a 1S+2S facility in Seri Kembangan, Selangor

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 13 October 2026 4:41 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced that its nationwide dealer network has been expanded with the opening of two new outlets, GWM Skudai in Johor Bahru, Johor, and GWM Equine Park in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

Operated by Auto Elegance, GWM Skudai is a 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre located at 197 & 199, Batu 4 1/2, Skudai Highway, Kampung Skudai Kiri, Johor Bahru. Strategically positioned to serve customers across Skudai, Iskandar Puteri and neighbouring communities, the facility spans approximately 22,006 sq ft and is manned by a staff complement of around 40 personnel.

The showroom features five vehicle display spaces and a customer lounge, and there is also a dedicated vehicle delivery bay. The outlet also has an EV charging station, while its service centre – which has three service bays – has the capacity to support the servicing of approximately 150 vehicles per month.

The Skudai 3S centre showroom is open from 9am to 6pm the whole week, while the service centre operates from 9am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays, and from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

As for GWM Equine Park, it’s a 1S+2S sales and aftersales facility split across two dedicated premises, with a combined built-up area of approximately 9,431 sq ft. Operated by Golden Admiral Motors, its showroom is located at Zeva Boulevard, ZV-10-G, ZV-11-G & ZV-12-G, Persiaran Pinggiran Putra, Taman Pinggiran Putra, Seri Kembangan.

The showroom covers approximately 5,770 sq ft and can accommodate up to seven display vehicles, and this is complemented by an additional alfresco and test-drive display space. The facility also has dedicated vehicle delivery and customer waiting areas. The showroom is open from 9am to 7pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.

The dedicated 3,661 sq ft service centre, which is located at 2-1, Jalan Equine 10B, Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan, features four vehicle hoists, tyre balancing and wheel alignment facilities and diagnostic equipment, offering it workshop capability to support the brand’s various vehicle technologies. Operating hours are from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Mondays to Fridays, and from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm on Saturdays.

The addition of the two new facilities brings the company’s nationwide network to 40 plus outlets. The network expansion comes as the brand continues to strengthen its market presence, with the company adding that as of the end of Q3 this year, it has recorded 5,165 vehicle deliveries, representing a 33% year-on-year increase.

“As GWM continues to grow in Malaysia, our priority is not simply to add more locations, but to make our products and services more accessible while delivering a consistent experience at every customer touchpoint. Strong dealer partners are essential to this growth, connecting us more closely with customers and supporting them throughout their ownership journey,” said GWM Malaysia MD Stan Li Hao.