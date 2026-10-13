Honda City E with rear drum brakes – Honda Malaysia’s official statement clarifies discrepancy, brochure error

Honda Malaysia (HM) has released an official statement addressing the 2026 Honda City facelift’s rear drum brakes, which a customer discovered to be not matching with the brochure and marketing materials that list ‘Solid Disc’. We’ve attached the statement below.
Honda Malaysia Issues Clarification Regarding the New City (E Variant) Rear Brake System
Honda Malaysia (or the Company) would like to clarify that the New City (E variant) rear brake system specification is a drum brake.
The Company thanks the customer who highlighted the discrepancy and has reached out to the customer to resolve the matter amicably. Honda Malaysia reassures customers that the drum brake system complies fully with all safety and quality standards.
All existing materials for the New City are being retracted, and Honda Malaysia will issue updated materials across all authorised dealerships and online platforms immediately.
For further enquiries, customers may contact Hondaʼs Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020.
For those who are unaware, here’s the context. Yesterday morning, said customer noticed his new City E’s drum brakes during the delivery process and decided to not take delivery of the car – he then posted the discrepancy on social media. HM then became aware of the matter and took action.
Honda’s website now lists ‘Drum’ in the base E variant’s rear brakes section. ‘Solid Disc’ remains for the V, RS and e:HEV RS variants, while ‘Ventilated Disc’ front brakes are standard across the City range.
Comments
“Honda’s website now lists ‘Drum’ in the base E variant’s rear brakes section. ‘Solid Disc’ remains for the V, RS and e:HEV RS variants, while ‘Ventilated Disc’ brakes are standard across the City range.”
Maybe put that Ventilated Disc *front* brakes
gg lawsuit incoming
haiya, you think just an official sorry can let you walkaway from your mistake? prepared for compensation and consequence
every affected customer must sue Honda Malaysia for negligence and misrepresentation, promising good quality jap car, but delivering garbage cheap outdated jap trash
Cherry: I messed up big time
Honda: Don’t worry I got you bro
uu miskin la pkai E
Funny selling 1.5NA at rm90k cannot give easier maintenance rear disc brake but give something useless like pedal shift.
Paddle shift my friend
They should give him free upgrade to V spec