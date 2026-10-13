Honda City E with rear drum brakes – Honda Malaysia’s official statement clarifies discrepancy, brochure error

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Danny Tan / 13 October 2026 9:52 am

Honda Malaysia (HM) has released an official statement addressing the 2026 Honda City facelift’s rear drum brakes, which a customer discovered to be not matching with the brochure and marketing materials that list ‘Solid Disc’. We’ve attached the statement below.

Honda Malaysia Issues Clarification Regarding the New City (E Variant) Rear Brake System Honda Malaysia (or the Company) would like to clarify that the New City (E variant) rear brake system specification is a drum brake. The Company thanks the customer who highlighted the discrepancy and has reached out to the customer to resolve the matter amicably. Honda Malaysia reassures customers that the drum brake system complies fully with all safety and quality standards. All existing materials for the New City are being retracted, and Honda Malaysia will issue updated materials across all authorised dealerships and online platforms immediately. For further enquiries, customers may contact Hondaʼs Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020.

For those who are unaware, here’s the context. Yesterday morning, said customer noticed his new City E’s drum brakes during the delivery process and decided to not take delivery of the car – he then posted the discrepancy on social media. HM then became aware of the matter and took action.

Honda’s website now lists ‘Drum’ in the base E variant’s rear brakes section. ‘Solid Disc’ remains for the V, RS and e:HEV RS variants, while ‘Ventilated Disc’ front brakes are standard across the City range.