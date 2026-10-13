Kove 650RR launched in China – 124 hp four-cylinder supersport, priced at RM19,000

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kove / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 October 2026 2:05 pm

Launched last month in China is the Kove 650RR, a four-cylinder supersport motorcycle priced at 33,977 yuan (approximately RM19,000). According to Chinese technology news site IT Home, the 650RR went on sale on September 13 at the same price for both the standard model and a special blue edition limited to 777 units.

The 650RR is claimed to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. In Malaysia, Kove is represented by MDua Motor, a subsidiary of AFY Mobility Industries, who also distribute Suzuki, MV Agusta and Fantic, while a check with a source inside AFY was unable to confirm if the 650RR would be brought into the country.

Power for the 650RR comes from a liquid-cooled inline-four, 645 cc engine with a 15,000 rpm redline producing 124 PS and 69 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Kove claims a kerb weight of 188 kg, with the engine housed in an aluminium frame weighing 11 kg.

The 650RR comes equipped with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), enabling lean-sensitive traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. Other features include a quickshifter, cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring and a TFT instrument display.

Rider assistance systems include blind-spot monitoring and lane-change assistance. Suspension is fully adjustable, while braking is handled by dual front discs with four-piston callipers and a single rear disc.

At this price point, the Kove is positioned as a lower-cost alternative to established Japanese four-cylinder supersports motorcycles. The company is also preparing the model for competition in the 2027 World Supersport Championship.