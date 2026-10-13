In Cars, iCaur, Lepas, Local News, Luxeed / by Harvinder Sidhu / 13 October 2026 12:18 pm

Chery‘s new Lepas brand, the Huawei-backed Luxeed R7 and the iCaur V25 have yet to go on sale in Malaysia, but all three are already showing up in the road transport department’s (JPJ) registration data. Between May and September 2026, JPJ recorded 21 registrations for them: eight for Lepas, nine for the Luxeed R7 and four for the iCaur V25.

Lepas, which Chery positions against Mazda, has been in the data the longest. Its first two cars, a grey L4 and a silver L6, both petrol-powered, were registered in Kuala Lumpur on May 25, the same month Lepas Malaysia signed up 20 dealers and said it was targeting a third-quarter launch.

Three more followed on August 21: a white L6 petrol, an orange L6 hybrid and a grey L8 hybrid. The hybrids are the LSH (Lepas Super Hybrid) plug-in versions, which pair a 1.5 litre turbo engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 279 PS and 365 Nm.

The colours match the cars Lepas showed at its first public preview at the KL Polo Club in July, which included a white L6 petrol, an orange L6 LSH and a grey L8 LSH. Lepas said at the time that the cars on display were being used for R&D purposes.

Two more petrol L4s, one silver and one red, were registered on September 21, and the first electric Lepas, a green L4 EV, arrived on September 29. The L4 EV shown at the KL Polo Club was also teal-green, and it has a 218 PS/275 Nm front motor and a 65.05 kWh battery for a claimed range of up to 500 km.

Luxeed R7 sighted in Malaysia by paultan.org FB group members Yh Liew and La Obe

The Luxeed R7 is the bigger surprise. Nine were registered between September 10 and 17, six of them on September 17 alone, all as EVs and in four different colours. JPJ files the car under Chery, but Luxeed is a brand of its own, run by Chery and Huawei as part of Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA). Chery develops and builds the cars, while Huawei supplies the software, driver assistance and other key tech. Its first model was a sedan codenamed EH3.

The R7 is a large electric coupe-SUV, 4,956 mm long with a 2,950 mm wheelbase, and it went on sale in China in September 2024. It sits on an 800-volt platform, with either a 292 PS rear motor or a 496 PS dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

Neither Chery nor Huawei has announced Luxeed for Malaysia, but nine cars in four colours in the space of eight days is more than a lone test unit. The nine registrations were enough to put Luxeed 20th in September’s EV brand ranking.

Four iCaur V25s were registered in September, all in silver, two on September 10 and two on September 23. JPJ recorded the first pair as electric and the second pair as hybrid. The V25 is a range-extended EV (REEV), where a 156 PS 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine charges a 33.68 kWh battery and the wheels are driven by electric motors, so it fits neither label neatly.

The V25 is essentially a bigger iCaur V23, 416 mm longer at 4,636 mm, with a proper three-seat rear bench. It was revealed in China in July, the right-hand drive version was shown in August ahead of an Australian launch in early 2027, and a test unit was spotted in Malaysia later that month. iCaur already sells the 03 and the V23 here, the latter now locally assembled and priced at RM133k, and the larger V27 REEV has also been spotted here.

A registration is not the same as a sale, and early registrations like these are often company, evaluation or marketing cars. At 21 units, they are also tiny next to the 74,259 new vehicles registered in Malaysia in September alone. But they do show which new names are getting close to Malaysian showrooms, and we will keep an eye on the data each month.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.