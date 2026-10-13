Perodua contributes Ativa, Aruz to PDRM in Selangor

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Danny Tan / 13 October 2026 2:09 pm

Perodua has contributed nine vehicles to two district police headquarters in Selangor, namely IPD Hulu Selangor and IPD KLIA. Part of the carmaker’s corporate social responsibility initiative, the donation is a show of support towards law enforcement within the state of Selangor, P2 says.

“We appreciate the police’s role in the safety of the country, and we value their sacrifice and dedication when performing their duties. We hope our contribution will help in their efforts to serve the public,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, who handed over mock keys to Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar yesterday.

The delivery of vehicles began in April this year, with the first three units of the turbocharged Ativa given to IPD Hulu Selangor. The remaining six units were handed over in a ceremony held at Kuala Kubu Bharu yesterday. In total, P2 contributed seven units of the Ativa and two units of the Aruz in this batch.

This batch, because since 2019, the Malaysian market leader has contributed 21 vehicles to various district police headquarters in Selangor. In 2019, P2 handed over two units of the Bezza, and in 2022, it gave four Myvis to the cops. Six units of of various Perodua models were donated to PDRM in 2024.