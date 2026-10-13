Proton eMas: 4,340 units sold in Sept 2026, including 639 exports – eMas 5 best-seller; top EV brand in Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 13 October 2026 12:36 pm

Proton has revealed that its eMas sub-brand recorded 3,701 deliveries domestically for the month of September 2026. With this, total domestic sales for the first nine months of this year reached 31,104 units, which is enough for Proton eMas to maintain its position as the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) brand in the country with a 46.4% share of the local EV market.

Unsurprisingly, the eMas 5 was the brand’s best-selling model with 2,490 units sold in September, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) total to 20,327 units. Next is the eMas 7 PHEV with 685 units (6,247 YTD), while the eMas 7 recorded 526 units (4,530 YTD).

When factoring in exports, Proton eMas combined deliveries hit 4,340 units in September, of which 639 units were exported. This is the highest-ever monthly export performance for the brand and brings its YTD export tally from January to September to 1,096 units. Simple math indicates that prior to September, Proton eMas exports totalled just 457 units from January to August.

As seen domestically, the eMas 5 was the brand’s most exported model in September with 358 units, followed by the eMas 7 with 276 units. Exports of the eMas 7 PHEV only started in September, with just five units being recorded.

According to the company, cumulative sales has reached 41,749 units worldwide since the launch of the of the eMas 7 in December 2024, with 39,994 units sold domestically while 1,755 units were exported.

“Surpassing 32,000 sales in just nine months, reaching more than 40,000 cumulative deliveries and recording our highest-ever monthly export volume are significant milestones for Proton eMas, and we are grateful to our customers for the trust and support they have given us,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of Pro-Net.

“Their confidence has been instrumental in our growth, and as we move into our next phase, we remain committed to delivering not only compelling EV products, but also a stronger ownership and aftersales experience for every Proton eMas customer,” he added.