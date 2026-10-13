Road Transport Act amendments covering compensation for drink-driving victims to be tabled next year – Loke

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 13 October 2026 11:14 am

Amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to make it a law that motorists who cause accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs compensate their victims are expected to be tabled in parliament next year.

The timeline was indicated by transport minister Anthony Loke, who said that the work to draft the amendments was still in progress. “We are targeting the first parliamentary sitting next year to table the amendments,” he said, adding that the ministry was working with the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) on it.

He said the proposed changes would combine criminal proceedings against offenders with compensation claims. This would spare victims from having to file separate civil suits to seek damages, the New Straits Times reports.

“Under the current system, we have a dual system where it is criminal and also civil. So for any victims of road accidents, anyone who drives under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be charged by the police and then by the AGC,” he said.

Loke said that presently, victims seeking compensation from drivers would have to file a civil case. “This is where the problem lies, because some victims do not have the means to file a civil case, and it can take years to obtain compensation through civil proceedings,” he said.

“So what we are doing now is combining the two systems into one, so that when a case is brought to court, the judge can also award compensation to the victims,” he added.

During the tabling of Budget 2027, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government would amend the law to make compensation mandatory for victims of accidents involving drunk or drug-impaired drivers. Earlier, in July, the cabinet had agreed in principle with the suggestion by the transport ministry to amend the act to include the new provision.