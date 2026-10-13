Start your automotive journey with great deals from great brands at THE GREAT SIME MOTORS SALE – Oct 16-18

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 13 October 2026 12:35 pm

Greatness comes in many forms, be it brands, deals or experiences. At The Great Sime Motors Sale 2026, you get all three under roof for a one-stop solution to find and purchase your brand-new ride or two.

Taking place at Sime Motors City from October 16 to 18, the event has something for everyone. For BMW fans, enjoy a special cash rebate with BMW Financial Services as well as interest rates from as low as 1.68%.

The BMW line-up is varied and includes the BMW iX1L, an electric SUV designed with an extra-long wheelbase for exceptional rear legroom and practicality. The BMW iX1L is perfect if you’re looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle (EV), as it covers your daily trips with ease with a WLTP-rated range of 433 km, all while providing a level of luxury that is the hallmark of the German marque.

Also available is the BMW 530i, a staple executive sedan that blends comfort with dynamic performance. Exuding prestige and sophistication, the BMW 530i also features advanced technologies and premium craftsmanship for an unforgettable time behind the wheel. Whichever BMW you fall in love with, peace of mind is assured with a complimentary five-year BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) package.

If a daily injection of fun is what you seek, the MINI Countryman is both versatile and practical, while also delivering an agile driving experience. Whether you’re travelling alone or with family and their luggage, weekend adventures become more exciting with this statement on the road.

For those who prefer a more manageable size, the MINI Aceman with its compact yet bold design makes navigating the city a breeze. Positioned between the MINI Cooper and Countryman, the MINI Aceman is filled with digital-rich experiences and is 100% electric to amplify the famous go-kart feeling that MINI is known for.

Well, you can look forward to exclusive cash rebates as well as interest rates from as low as 0.88% when you obtain your new MINI through BMW Financial Services. A complimentary car sticker awaits buyers, with early birds also receiving a complimentary Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine.

Those who prefer two-wheelers will be spoilt for choice at BMW Motorrad. Need a superbike with racing DNA? The BMW S 1000 RR is the dream bike for riders who crave speed, precision and an adrenaline rush.

Want a premium urban mobility solution for daily commuting instead? Look no further than the BMW C 400 GT that is comfortable and easy to ride in city traffic, while also practical with generous storage space.

Should your journeys bring you through diverse environments, the BMW R 1300 GS is built for adventures with its power, lightness and capability to deal with cities, highways and even cross-border trips. Find the BMW Motorrad that matches your adventurer profile and enjoy rebates of up to RM15,000 and interest rates from as low as 2.99% with selected models.

Switching gears to BYD, the best-selling EV brand in Malaysia is offering savings of up to RM7,000 and you can even get a BYD Sealion 7 from just RM159,800. With limited nationwide allocation of CBU units, now is the best time to get a BYD at tempting prices as well as freebies like a portable charging cable and V2L adapter. Special rebates will also be offered on the weekend, and each booking puts you in the running for an exciting lucky draw.

Denza, which is BYD’s luxury brand, is also offering rebates of up to RM50,000 for the Denza D9 along with an overtrade of up to RM10,000. These are big savings for an electric MPV that is both a treat to drive and be chauffeured in. Look forward to the high-performance Denza Z9 GT at Sime Motors City as well.

Over at the Hyundai camp, the recently launched Stargazer drew headlines with its attractive pricing from just RM99,800. The three-row MPV comes three flavours – Style Prime and X – all with resale value protection, an impressive eight-year/160,000-km warranty as well as a cash rebate of RM2,500.

Hyundai makes SUVs too, and the Santa Fe with its turbocharged 1.6 litre engine is great value with savings of up to RM52,000. From just RM173,000, you get an SUV that looks unlike anything else on the road with eight free scheduled services as well as an eight-year/160,000-km warranty. Save even more with generous trade-in or overtrade support but you better hurry as units are limited.

Next up, we have Volvo with massive rebates on a variety of fully electric models. The new EX30 Cross Country and be had with up to RM12,000 off, the ES90 up to RM27,000 off and the EX90 up to RM25,000 off, all delivered to you with a wallbox worth RM3,990 (limited to first 100 orders). EX30 demo cars are also available, starting from just RM148,000. The Swedish brand’s staple products, the XC90 and XC60, are also available with rebates of up to RM70,000 and RM55,000 respectively.

If pick-up trucks are your jam, the Ford Ranger is highly desired by many and you can get one with great deals. Go with the WildTrak 3.0 V6 Turbo Diesel variant and you can enjoy a rebate of up to RM22,000. Need something simpler, the XL Auto with a 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel can be yours at RM99,888.

Used cars used to be a gamble but not with Sime Motors’ Auto Selection that offers validated cars to suit several price ranges. For example, you can get a 2025 BMW X1 at RM199,000 with ten years free services, while other selected cars come with one free service through Drivecare.

Auto Selection also has EVs through EV NEXT and BYD Certified which come with RM500 charging credits and offered with interest rates from as low as 2.03%. Drivecare is also providing a free 72-point inspection voucher and three times free service package.

As you can tell, there’s plenty to look forward at The Great Sime Motors Sale, so register your interest and make your way down to Sime Motors City from October 16 to 18 to kickstart your automotive journey with the greatest deals from the greatest brands.

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