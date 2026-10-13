TQ Wuling Porta EV panel van launched in Malaysia – 102 PS/180 Nm, 300 km at RM100k est, 400 km at RM106k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Wuling / by Jonathan James Tan / 13 October 2026 10:33 am

After having been open for booking for a few months, the TQ Wuling Porta EV panel van has officially entered the Malaysian market – the little Bingo is finally no longer the only TQ Wuling on sale here.

There are two variants, simply named 300 km and 400 km after their CLTC ranges. The 300 km is priced at an estimated RM99,800, OTR, company commercial registration before insurance for Peninsular Malaysia, while the 400 km is priced at RM105,800. That’s right, only the 400 km variant’s price is final, for now.

Born in 2024 as the Wuling Yangguang, the van is known as the Porta EV in Hong Kong, Thailand and now, Malaysia. It’s got five doors including two sliding doors (each 777 mm long) and a barn-door tailgate (both halves open 270 degrees). The cargo area can hold 6.5 cubic metres (2,830 x 1,680 x 1,365 mm).

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 5,010, 1,800, 1,975 (that’s for the 400 km; for the 300 km, it’s 1,960) and 3,050 mm. The two front occupants sit on four-way manually-adjustable fabric seats, and are protected by two airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, front disc and rear drum brakes. Suspension duties are handled by MacPherson struts up front and five-piece leaf springs out back.

A 102 PS/180 Nm rear motor (115 km/h top speed) is fed by a 41.9 kWh LFP battery on the 300 km variant and a 56.2 kWh unit on the 400 km variant. By the way, the WLTP ranges should be around 240 and 320 km.

According to TQ Wuling, the Magic battery‘s modular construction enables individual battery cells to be serviced or replaced when required, which can reduce battery repair and maintenance costs by up to 90% over the vehicle’s lifecycle.

Charging? The 300 km variant can be DC-charged from 30-80% in 30 minutes and AC-charged from 20-100% in 5.15 hours; the equivalent times for the 400 km variant are 20 minutes and 6.75 hours.

There are more differences between the variants. Ground clearances for the 300 km variant are 134 mm unladen and 128 mm laden; the corresponding numbers for the 400 km variant are 132 and 126 mm. The payload is 1,165 kg for the 300 km variant and 1,105 kg for the 400 km variant.

Everything else is the same for both variants, including LED headlamps, halogen tail, front fog and rear fog lamps, manually-adjustable side mirrors, 15-inch hub-capped steel wheels, 195/70 tyres (plus a full-sized spare), an eight-inch touch-screen (with three languages including Bahasa Melayu!), Bluetooth and USB.

Click to enlarge brochure

Also standard are a 3.5 inch TFT multi-info display between two analogue dials, a traditional handbrake, keyed ignition, a rotary gear selector, a reverse camera and power windows with auto up/down for the driver. You can have your TQ Wuling Porta EV in any colour as long as it’s white.

Warranties are five years/120,000 km for the vehicle, five years/200,000 km for the drive motor, EV battery and battery management system, and six years/300,000 km for the EV battery cells. Scheduled servicing is required every six months/10,000 km, with servicing costs under RM2,000 over five years. TQ Wuling says this represents potential savings of over 65% compared to conventional diesel vans.

The booking fee is RM500 and there’s an early-bird package that includes a free 7 kW wallbox charger worth RM3,500, a free three-pin charger and free three-year/60,000 km scheduled maintenance. Other EV vans in Malaysia include BYD T3, CAM Jenhoo EV48, EA4 and EC35, Foton iBlue, Higer Ace E1, Maxus eDeliver 3 and eDeliver 7.

TQ Wuling Porta EV launched in Malaysia

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TQ Wuling Porta EV Malaysia official images

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TQ Wuling Porta EV at KLIMS 2026