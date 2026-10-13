Xpeng Skudai roadshow at Mid Valley Southkey, Oct 14-18 – test drive the G6 and X9, offers worth up to RM10k

In Advertorial, Xpeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 13 October 2026 4:44 pm

Xpeng Skudai is bringing the G6 and X9 to Johor Bahru this week. From October 14 to 18, the North Court of Mid Valley Southkey will host both EVs from 10am to 10pm daily, with offers worth up to RM10,000 up for grabs (terms and conditions apply).

It’s a good chance to take your time with both cars. Have a look around, sit in them, try out the features and put your questions to the Xpeng team, with the G6 SUV and X9 MPV side by side so you can compare them properly.

Test drives will be available throughout the roadshow, so you can see how each one feels on the road before deciding.

📅 October 14-18, 2026

🕒 10am – 10pm daily

📍 North Court, Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru

Xpeng G6 – the SUV coupé, from RM159,898

The G6 is the one to look at if you want something sleek that’s easy to live with every day. It’s now assembled locally in Melaka, and every variant comes with the XPilot Assist driver assistance suite.

The RWD Standard Range (RM159,898) has 248 hp and a 68.5 kWh battery good for 480 km of WLTP range. The RWD Long Range Pro (RM179,963) steps up to 292 hp and an 80.8 kWh pack for 525 km, while the AWD Performance (RM191,473) adds a second motor for 480 hp and 510 km of range.

Xpeng X9 – the seven-seat MPV, from RM281,133

The X9 is the one for more space and passenger comfort. The facelifted MPV gets rear-wheel steering and dual-chamber air suspension as standard, along with Nappa leather, powered sliding doors and ventilated, heated second-row “sofa” seats.

The 2WD Standard Range (RM281,133) has 315 hp and a 94.8 kWh battery for 535 km of WLTP range, and the 2WD Long Range (RM299,133) gets a 110 kWh pack for up to 615 km. The AWD Performance (RM335,723) has 496 hp and 580 km of range. All three can be DC fast-charged from 10 to 80% in 12 minutes.

Prices quoted are on-the-road without insurance for private buyers. Both models come with a five-year/120,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for the high-voltage battery and motor, plus complimentary scheduled servicing for five years or 100,000 km.

Get a personalised quotation

The Xpeng team will be at the roadshow to take you through both models, arrange your test drive and prepare a personalised quotation that includes the roadshow offers.

Can’t make it to Southkey this week? Request your personalised Xpeng quotation here, and the Xpeng team will get in touch via WhatsApp.