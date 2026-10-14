2027 Kawasaki Versys 900 sports-tourer revealed – 122 PS inline-four, adaptive cruise control

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2026 10:55 am

Officially revealed is the 2027 Kawasaki Versys 900, a new sport-tourer with inline-four engine. The latest addition to the Versys family combines a Z-derived engine with long-travel suspension, touring practicality and advanced rider assistance systems.

The 948 cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve engine delivers 122 PS at 9,500 rpm and 97.3 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. Kawasaki says it offers strong low- and mid-range response, with a free-revving character at higher engine speeds.

An all-new trellis frame is designed to balance rigidity and front-end feel, with near-50:50 weight distribution for agile handling. Suspension features long travel, while the 17-inch wheels are shod with Metzeler Roadtec 01 tyres.

Rider ergonomics include an upright riding position, a seven-position adjustable windscreen and a seat adjustable between 825 mm and 845 mm. The Versys 900 is the first model in the family to receive advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS), comprising Adaptive Cruise Control Lite, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Detection. An Emergency Stop Signal function is also fitted.

Other standard equipment includes Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), enhanced ABS, selectable power modes, integrated riding modes and a Kawasaki Quick Shifter. A five-inch full-colour TFT display supports turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology The App Motorcycle.

Riders can choose between two display layouts, prioritising either engine information or navigation and vehicle data. Kawasaki’s new Aero Edge styling gives the Versys 900 a sportier appearance, while an optional touring luggage system comprises a 47-litre top box and two 32-litre panniers.

Tourer and Grand Tourer editions with genuine accessories will be offered, alongside a 93 PS variant and the higher-specification Versys 900 SE. The SE adds LED fog lamps, hand guards, heated grips, a radiator screen, frame sliders, a lower cowl and a centre stand.

The 2027 Versys 900 comes in Metallic Spark Black or Pearl Robotic White, while the SE is available in Plasma Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black or Firecracker Red/Metallic Carbon Gray. For Malaysia, the current Kawasaki catalogue includes the Kawasaki Versys 1100 with pricing starting at RM65,100, the Versys 650 at RM43,600 and the Versys X-250 at RM24,900.