2027 Proton S70 MC2 turbo facelift revealed? Geely Emgrand update shown in China with new looks, interior

In Cars, Geely, International News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 14 October 2026 3:15 pm

We may very well be looking at what the facelifted Proton S70 MC2 will look like. Geely has released the first images of the updated fourth-generation Emgrand, which appears to be soldiering on in China alongside the latest fifth-gen model.

The visual changes are extensive and include a new eight-point grille and a redesigned front bumper with a full-width, bone-shaped insert, the latter framing a downturned centre air intake. This seems to match spyshots of facelifted S70 prototypes, which sport a boxier bumper.

At the rear, the bumper has been reprofiled and now features a black rear valance that incorporates the reflectors, chrome strip and diffuser-like fins. No sign of the redesigned taillights as seen on the aforementioned mules, nor the X50-style quad tailpipes. Also fitted are the same 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels as the first MC update and the new naturally-aspirated MC2.

The Emgrand is also set to gain a new dashboard with a larger infotainment touchscreen that pushes the centre air vents and air-con switches downwards, plus a new tan colour scheme. It remains to be seen if the facelifted S70 will receive this interior or the all-new in-house-designed cabin refresh as seen in the also-facelifted X50.

In China, the Emgrand is expected to retain its 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-CFN naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, mated to either a CVT or a five-speed manual. This powertrain (only with the CVT, of course) was recently added to the S70 lineup, but the new look will almost certainly be reserved for the 181 PS/290 Nm turbo model with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Expect the facelifted S70 to be launched late this year, joining a busy Proton schedule that also includes the new Saga Cross/X30. Over to you now – do you prefer this new look over the current S70? Let us know in the comments.