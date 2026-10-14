2027 Proton S70 MC2 turbo facelift revealed? Geely Emgrand update shown in China with new looks, interior

We may very well be looking at what the facelifted Proton S70 MC2 will look like. Geely has released the first images of the updated fourth-generation Emgrand, which appears to be soldiering on in China alongside the latest fifth-gen model.

The visual changes are extensive and include a new eight-point grille and a redesigned front bumper with a full-width, bone-shaped insert, the latter framing a downturned centre air intake. This seems to match spyshots of facelifted S70 prototypes, which sport a boxier bumper.

At the rear, the bumper has been reprofiled and now features a black rear valance that incorporates the reflectors, chrome strip and diffuser-like fins. No sign of the redesigned taillights as seen on the aforementioned mules, nor the X50-style quad tailpipes. Also fitted are the same 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels as the first MC update and the new naturally-aspirated MC2.

The Emgrand is also set to gain a new dashboard with a larger infotainment touchscreen that pushes the centre air vents and air-con switches downwards, plus a new tan colour scheme. It remains to be seen if the facelifted S70 will receive this interior or the all-new in-house-designed cabin refresh as seen in the also-facelifted X50.

In China, the Emgrand is expected to retain its 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-CFN naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, mated to either a CVT or a five-speed manual. This powertrain (only with the CVT, of course) was recently added to the S70 lineup, but the new look will almost certainly be reserved for the 181 PS/290 Nm turbo model with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Expect the facelifted S70 to be launched late this year, joining a busy Proton schedule that also includes the new Saga Cross/X30. Over to you now – do you prefer this new look over the current S70? Let us know in the comments.

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