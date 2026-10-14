2027 Yamaha XSR900 in YZF750R-inspired Neon White

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2026 2:18 pm

Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 Yamaha XSR900 for Europe, adding a new Neon White colour inspired by the 1993 YZF750R sportbike. The new colour joins the existing Midnight Black option, with no mechanical changes announced for the new model year.

The Neon White finish combines a white base with blue graphics on the fuel tank and side panels, pink accents and a silver frame. The striking combination recalls the livery of the YZF750R, which was developed as a homologation model for production-based racing. The second colour, Midnight Black, carries over from the 2026 model. It features gold wheels and matching gold accents on the Yamaha emblems, offering a darker alternative to the new retro-racing-inspired finish.

The 1993 YZF750R succeeded the FZR750R (OW-01), retaining Yamaha’s signature stripe graphics while introducing a distinctive white, blue and pink colour scheme. A motorcycle we do not get here in Malaysia but apparently has a large fan base, the XSR900 is Yamaha’s take on a retro sports bike, full fairing and all, but based on the mechanicals of the Yamaha MT-09.

Mechanically, the 2027 XSR900 remains unchanged. Power comes from Yamaha’s 890 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, three-cylinder Crossplane CP3 engine, producing 119 PS at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The XSR900 also retains its modern electronics package, including riding modes, a quickshifter and cruise control, combining contemporary performance with styling inspired by Yamaha’s racing heritage. Yamaha has yet to announce pricing for the 2027 XSR900 while availability and pricing for Malaysia is anyone’s guess due to the reticence of Hong Leong Yamaha in bringing this urban retro bike to the local market.