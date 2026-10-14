52,133 SUV, pick-up truck owners in Sabah approved for additional 100 litres of Budi Diesel a month – MoF

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 14 October 2026 4:53 pm

The finance ministry has revealed that 52,133 pick-up truck and SUV owners in Sabah have been approved for an additional 100 litres of diesel (making a total of 400 litres) a month under the Budi Diesel programme as of October 12, Bernama reports.

In addition, a total of 19,008 Budi Diesel eligibility transfer applications have been approved, with 5,555 of them involving applicants from Sabah. In September, the government allowed Budi Diesel eligibility to be transferred to any individual using the vehicles, instead of just immediate family members.

The additional eligibility criteria takes into account the higher diesel consumption needs of rural residents, small traders, farmers and those who rely on diesel vehicles to generate income, said the ministry.

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“The government will continue to monitor the implementation of Budi Diesel based on usage data, user feedback, input from the state government and the needs of the sectors involved.

“Any improvements will be refined through data so that diesel subsidies can be channelled more easily, fairly, in a more targeted and sustainable manner to users who truly qualify, without opening up opportunities for leakage or abuse of subsidies,” said the ministry in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

The ministry revealed last week that fewer than 8,000, or around 7% of SUV and pick-up truck owners used up their Budi Diesel quota in the month of September.