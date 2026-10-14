In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 14 October 2026 4:01 pm

If your answer to the question “would you like a deluge of delectable deals on wheels?” is a resounding yes, you simply cannot miss the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, so make sure you’re at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1.

If a full-on EV doesn’t really fit your lifestyle, you might want to consider the Jaecoo J7 PHEV. This handsome SUV brings together a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, an electric motor and an 18.3 kWh LFP battery for 279 PS, an 8.5-second 0-100 km/h time, an 88 km EV-only range and a 1,200 km combined range.

It’s also capable of up to 40 kW DC charging, which would bring you from 30-80% in just 20 minutes, and there’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) to power all your external devices. How’s that for versatility?

Here are more reasons to take the plunge – book a J7 PHEV at ACE 2026 and you’ll get a RM10,500 rebate (bringing the price down to RM148,300), five years/50,000 km free maintenance service and a battery and engine warranty extended to 10 years/1,000,000 km. Total peace of mind? You bet!

ACE 2026 will also host Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Setia City Convention Centre‘s the where, October 31 to November 1‘s the when. See you at this year’s paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax! Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.