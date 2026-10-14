ACE 2026: Mitsubishi Xpander with 8 years unlimited warranty and free labour/parts + RM3k year-end rebate

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 14 October 2026 12:53 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this month, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

Surprises might be nice, sometimes, but when it comes to a family car, you’ll want peace of mind and dependability. The Mitsubishi Xpander and its 888 campaign that will be offered at ACE 2026 promises exactly that. Buyers will get eight years of unlimited mileage warranty, plus free labour and selected parts for eight scheduled services. With this, there will be no surprises in your car budget.

This extra peace of mind even comes with a RM3,000 year-end rebate, and there are ACE-exclusive vouchers too. Over 50,000 Malaysian families are using the three-row, seven-seat Xpander and you can try out the CKD locally assembled MPV for size at ACE 2026 to see if it fits your needs.

Mitsubishi is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!