ACE 2026: Rebates galore at Perodua – RM10k for QV-E, up to RM9.5k on Ativa, RM4k for Aruz, RM2.5k for Bezza

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 14 October 2026 1:42 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back again this year, and the show – which is set to run from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – promises lots of great deals on a wide range of vehicles.

Perodua will be one of the exhibitors at the event, and the national automaker will be offering plenty in the way of rebates for a host of models in its line-up. The headlining acts are the QV-E, with a RM10,000 rebate available for the brand’s all-electric car, and the sterling Ativa compact SUV now comes with up to a RM9,500 rebate.

If you’ve been eyeing an Aruz, you’ll be able to land the SUV for RM4,000 off the retail price. If it’s a Bezza you’re after, then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a RM2,500 rebate being offered for the sedan.

The Myvi and Axia hatchbacks aren’t left out of the rebate offer, with the Myvi now available with a RM1,500 rebate, while the Axia gets a RM1,000 rebate. There’s surely no better place to land that deal on a Perodua than at ACE 2026.

Other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will also be there showcasing their own products and services, while Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is also on board as a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions offered by each brand, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

The prizes include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re planning to grab a great deal on a new car, the place to do so is at ACE 2026, which takes place at SCCC this October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!