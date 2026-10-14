Acura to launch adventure-ready and eight-seat SUVs as part of new roadmap – fourth-gen RDX due in 2028

In Acura, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 14 October 2026 4:18 pm

Acura, which is luxury arm of Honda, has revealed a new roadmap for the brand’s future in North America that will see no less than three SUVs being launched in the coming years. These will include products in segments where the brand does not currently compete in as the company aims to attract a wider audience.

First up is an adventure-ready SUV that will arrive in the first part of 2028 and aimed at outdoorsy customers. Also in development is a new eight-seat SUV for those seeking family-friendly vehicles in the premium space, and this will be the brand’s largest model ever that sits above the seven-seat MDX.

The roadmap also includes the fourth-generation RDX that will come to market in 2028 to replace the aging third-generation model. It will also be the first Acura to feature the company’s two-motor hybrid technology, presumably referring to the Honda Hybrid family announced recently.

Acura’s future D-segment models will also get a new V6 hybrid powertrain that is currently in development. “Acura is entering the most popular segments in the market while maintaining a leading position in gateway segments with Integra and ADX, to solidify a strong and sustainable future,” said Gary Robinson, vice president of auto strategy at American Honda.