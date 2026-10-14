Chery Omoda 5 recall to cover 8,878 units of C and H variants of the SUV, part replacement exercise underway

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 14 October 2026 7:00 pm

On October 12, Chery Auto Malaysia released an official statement indicating that it had begun a recall campaign for the Chery Omoda 5 following the road transport department’s (JPJ) temporary suspension of the vehicle’s type approval (VTA) after an incident where a rear axle detached from an example of the SUV.

Now, the company has announced new details about the recall campaign, indicating that it covers a total of 8,878 Omoda 5 vehicles (both C & H variants). It said it has identified the affected vehicles and will proactively contact the respective owners.

The company said that all vehicles included in the campaign are eligible for a complimentary inspection and replacement at any authorised Chery service centre nationwide. It added that it is making an effort to expedite the delivery of replacement components, and said that the first shipment has been dispatched and will be delivered to service centres in stages.

Chery Auto Malaysia Omoda 5 Recall Campaign – Customer Guidance Chery Auto Malaysia extends its sincere gratitude to all customers for their patience and understanding throughout this recall campaign. To ensure that every measure taken is based on investigation findings, aligned with the road transport department (JPJ), and designed to safeguard our customers’ interests while providing a solution. We would like to outline the following arrangements for this recall campaign. The recall campaign covers a total of 8,878 Omoda 5 vehicles (both C & H variants). All vehicles included in the campaign are eligible for a complimentary inspection and replacement at any authorised Chery service centre nationwide. We are making every effort to expedite the delivery of replacement components. The first shipment has been dispatched and will be delivered to service centres in stages. To provide a smoother experience for customers and ensure the orderly implementation of the recall campaign, Chery Auto Malaysia has identified the affected vehicles and will proactively contact the respective owners. In the meantime, vehicle owners may verify whether their vehicle is included in the campaign by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Chery Malaysia website. For any enquiries regarding this campaign, customers and owners may contact Chery Careline at 03-9388 0888. Chery Auto Malaysia remain committed to address this matter responsibly and ensuring customer safety. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

This is not the first recall for the SUV or the component in question. To recap, in 2024, an Omoda 5’s rear axle detached on the move, and Chery Malaysia recalled 600 units even before JPJ issued its statement.

Back then, the carmaker said that a miscalibrated welding tip was the root cause and that it found 60 units produced on August 15, 2023 to have the affected parts. Just a week later, axle replacement appointments had been made with all 60 of those owners, and the case was declared closed in June 2024, which was about three months from start to finish.

It is worth noting that the Omoda 5 in question is a discontinued model that was replaced in September 2025 by the Chery O5. The facelifted model has a multi-link rear suspension as opposed to the pre-facelift Omoda 5’s torsion beam.

Chery Auto Malaysia’s official statement on the recall, October 14, 2026.