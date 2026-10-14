In Local News / by Paul Tan / 14 October 2026 11:22 am

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that number plate bidding on JPJeBid will be temporarily suspended from October 16 to 23, 2026. The break, which runs from Friday to Friday, is to make way for a system performance test.

In a notice posted on its Facebook page today, JPJ said the JPJeBid system will not be accessible during this period, and no bidding transactions can be carried out.

The department didn’t say what will happen to bidding sessions that were already scheduled within this window. Based on the dates announced earlier, these include WP Kuala Lumpur’s VSA and VSB series, which were due to close on October 16 and 20 respectively, the Sarawak QEA series (October 15-19) and the Perlis RBG series (October 18-22).

If you’re bidding on any of these, keep an eye on JPJ’s official channels for revised dates. KL’s next series, VSC, is scheduled to open for tender on October 26, after the suspension ends.

Want a nice number for your next car once JPJeBid is back up? Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bid for a JPJ number plate online, and keep track of the latest running number series in each state.