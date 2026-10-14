JPJ says: Use turn signal when changing lanes/turning

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2026 12:09 pm

Motorists are reminded to use their turn signals when changing lanes or turning, as failing to do so can confuse other road users and increase the risk of accidents. In an infographic on social media, JPJ Malaysia reminds motorists usage of turn signals is not optional.

Often overlooked, indicators are an essential means of communication on the road, alerting other drivers to a vehicle’s intended direction and movements. Failing to signal is not just a breach of traffic rules but can also put lives at risk, particularly when other road users have little time to react.

Motorists are advised to signal early, check their side and rear-view mirrors, look over their shoulders to check blind spots and ensure the intended path is clear before turning or changing lanes.

Drivers should not assume others can anticipate their movements. Using indicators correctly gives other road users time to react and helps make traffic safer for everyone. This follows an earlier reminder from JPJ on the proper usage of hazard lights on the road.