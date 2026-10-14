MACC to work with police to jointly investigate MyEG and Zetrix following outstanding remittances to government

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 14 October 2026 10:28 am

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will work with the police to investigate an issue involving Zetrix AI and My E.G. Services, reports The Star. This comes after the commission received an official complaint regarding the matter on October 7, 2026.

“MACC will work closely with the police to review and share information in investigating the matter based on offences that fall under the police’s jurisdiction. The police will provide any information indicating elements of corruption for further action by MACC,” it said in a statement on Tuesday (October 13).

Earlier this month, the road transport department (JPJ) announced that it would suspend the services of the companies as its collection agents. Soon after, transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that both under the MYEG Group failed to remit RM314 million in government revenue that was collected between May 19 and September 30 this year.

On October 6, Zetrix AI said it has submitted a proposal to the government to resolve outstanding remittances, although it did not provide further details. MACC says it welcomes cooperation from any party with further information and urged the public to refrain from speculating about the investigation or spreading unverified information that could jeopardise the investigative process.