In Bentley, Cars, International News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 14 October 2026 11:10 am

Bentley has named our very own Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as a global brand ambassador. The British luxury carmaker says the appointment formalises the Ipoh-born actor and producer’s long-standing relationship with the brand.

Yeoh joins a roster of Bentley ambassadors that includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mai Ikuzawa and Greg Williams. Williams, who is also the company’s external creative director, shot the black-and-white portraits of Yeoh released with the announcement.

Her ties to the brand go back some way. Her husband, former FIA president Jean Todt, is a Bentley enthusiast whose cars include a 1965 Continental S3, a 2019 Mulsanne and a 2025 Flying Spur Speed 1st Edition.

The Perak girl also has a link to Bentley’s home town. As a teenager, she headed to the UK to train in ballet, and later studied Creative Arts with Drama in Cheshire, just 15 miles (24 km) from the company’s headquarters in Crewe.

From there, she went on to make her name in Hong Kong in the 1980s, becoming one of Asia’s most successful actors and known for performing her own stunts. She has since starred in more than 50 films, including Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wicked, as well as the TV series Star Trek: Discovery.

In 2023, she did Malaysia proud by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her latest work includes The Surgeon, Blade Runner 2099 and The Wandering Earth III.

“Over more than four decades on screen, from Hong Kong action cinema to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, to the worlds I’ve explored in Everything Everywhere All at Once, I’ve always been drawn to stories about transformation, about characters who evolve without losing who they are at their core,” said Yeoh.

“Bentley embodies that same idea: a brand that has reinvented itself again and again while staying true to its craftsmanship and its soul. That’s why this partnership feels so natural to me.”

Bentley marketing director Ben Whattam described Yeoh as “an action star, Bond icon and global legend” who “embodies Bentley’s high-performance spirit and the dedication to craft perfected over decades.”

This isn’t the first time Yeoh has lent her name to the motoring world. Back home in 2016, she was the ambassador for the Safe Steps road safety programme, launched in Kuala Lumpur alongside Todt, who was then FIA president. At the launch, she urged Malaysians to spend on car safety, not car stereos.

A year later, she starred in Porsche’s What is Courage? campaign for the Panamera.