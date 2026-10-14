MLFF multi-lane fast flow toll fare collection system on Malaysian highways will incorporate AI – works minister

In Local News, Technology / by Mick Chan / 14 October 2026 10:47 am

The implementation of the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll fare collection system on Malaysian highways will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) as Malaysia moves towards smarter highways, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, reported The Star.

Artificial intelligence is already being used in the management, planning, and maintenance of federal, state and local authority roads, the works minister said.

“We must keep pace with global industry players because technology is evolving rapidly. AI is already being applied in the management, planning, and maintenance of our roads, including federal roads, state roads, and roads under local authorities. As for the MLFF system, when it is fully implemented, it will certainly incorporate AI as well,” Nanta said.

In his speech at the 13th Malaysian Road Conference and Exhibition 2026, Nanta said that the works ministry is shifting its focus beyond road construction to ensuring the country’s road infrastructure is of high quality, resilient, and sustainable through technology and innovation, reported The Star.

Nanta added that the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI is crucial in the digital era to improve the planning, management, and maintenance of federal and state roads. according to the report.

“The ministry’s focus is not merely building roads, but also ensuring that the country’s road infrastructure is of higher quality, resilient, and sustainable through technology and innovation, for the well-being of the people,” Nanta said.

“From a global perspective, the forum brings together industry players and engineering professionals to exchange experiences and share the latest knowledge on road engineering technology. Our road network faces growing pressure from traffic demand, ageing assets, and higher maintenance costs,” he said.

Adding to the challenges are climate-related hazards, including extreme heat, floods and landslides, along with the need to consider seismic risks, he added. “We must therefore rethink how we design, maintain, and protect our roads so that they remain reliable for future generations,” Nanta said.

Earlier this month, the works minister said that the implementation of MLFF toll fare collection will not be rushed as the parties involved have been given more time to work out the details.