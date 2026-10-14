PLUS Seremban R&R Petronas station closed till Dec 17

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 14 October 2026 4:06 pm

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Seremban R&R (southbound) will be temporarily closed for maintenance works.

The station will be shuttered from tomorrow, October 15, till December 17, so it’s about two months. Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open.

If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this Petronas station, you can temporarily use the Shell station at the same R&R or fuel up earlier to not miss out on Mesra points. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.