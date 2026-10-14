Tengku Zafrul asks if we can make F1 profitable enough for Malaysia, praises Singapore Grand Prix experience

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Gerard Lye / 14 October 2026 12:34 pm

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz took to social media recently to ask if Formula 1 should return permanently to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). This comes after the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chairman returned from the last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix on the invite of the Singapore government.

“Singapore really excels at turning F1 into more than just a race – it’s a complete experience. From guest hospitality and entertainment to the atmosphere around the circuit, everything is world-class. They also host conferences and business events alongside F1, making it a platform for building relationships and opening up economic opportunities,” he wrote in postings on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

“At the same time, many drivers and F1 fans still consider Sepang to be one of the most challenging circuits in the F1 world. With its high-speed corners, unpredictable weather, and track design that truly tests a driver’s skills. It’s a circuit for pure racing!” he added.

Zafrul also pointed out that while Malaysia already has a world-class circuit, bringing F1 back requires more than just the race. There’s also the matter of attracting tourists to the country, generating revenue as well as ensuring the economic benefits are worth the hosting costs. At the end, he said the bigger question was whether Malaysia can make F1 profitable enough.

According to parliamentary replies posted by Singapore’s ministry of energy, trade and industry (METI), Singapore pays an estimated SGD140 million (about RM446 million) each year to host the 2022 to 2025 editions of the Singapore Grand Prix, including hosting rights and infrastructure costs.

However, the Singapore government only co-funds 60% of the total cost, paying for items such as maintenance of the racetrack, setting up infrastructure for the event such as grandstands, hospitality suites and providing security and medical services during the event. The remaining 40% is covered by private entities as well as corporate sponsors.

Singapore deputy prime minister and minister for trade and industry Gan Kim Yong Gan also revealed that an average of SGD30 million (RM96 million) of cess was collected over the four editions. The cess is sometimes called “F1 hotel cess” and refers to the tax levied on nearby hotel room packages during race week.

Meanwhile, the race generated over SGD2.2 billion (RM7 billion) in incremental tourism receipts since its inception in 2008 until 2024, although the Gan noted that the government does not assess individual tourism events for their contribution to national GDP.