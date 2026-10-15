2027 Proton Saga Cross a.k.a. X30 AMA02 SUV rendered

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / 15 October 2026 7:24 pm

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Since the camouflaged fleet of mules of Proton’s new AMA02 A-segment SUV – rumoured to be called either Saga Cross or X30 – was ‘launched’ last week, many have attempted to unwrap the car with the help of AI. I’ve seen a few of those, and they look as generic as an old-school Chinese SUV can be.

Here’s the work of a pro who has been coming up with car renders way before we heard of artificial intelligence. Theophilus Chin is no stranger to us at paultan.org, and his work is way better than your average AI unmasking, because he studies each line carefully and references the brand’s design cues from other models. This is his vision of the Saga Cross a.k.a. X30.

Looks good, doesn’t it? The camo mules teased a front end that reminds us of the pre-facelift Honda HR-V, from the shape of the lights and grille to the pin decorations in the latter. Along with the hexagonal grille is a distinct ‘X’ face that Perodua likes to use.

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On the profile, the shoulder line is prominent above the front and rear wheels, but somewhat disappears in the middle – this isn’t a strong Volkswagen-style tornado line. There’s a black element on the rearmost pillars that visually connect the daylight opening to the rear glass – it also creates the floating roof effect that’s conducive for a two-tone scheme.

The rear end of Theo’s render has a full-width LED strip above the Proton script. The number plate recess is just below the text and the overall look follows the X50 facelift‘s lead. He elected to fit in a streamlined rear spoiler instead of the massive protruding item seen on the camo mules.

Prospects would be hoping that the final Saga Cross/X30 looks like this – Theo’s vision has way better stance than all of the mules we’ve seen so far, which tease a rather ungainly look.

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An example of the big body, small tyre/wheel combo we’re referring to is the Toyota Innova Zenix. The Perodua Ativa and Honda WR-V are both OK in this respect; wheels at the far ends (minimal overhangs) and flush with the body. Final judgement when we see it in the metal.

The Saga Cross/X30 is the second model to be built on Proton’s new Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA) after the Saga, hence the AMA02 codename. Unlike its more budget-friendly sibling, it appears that the Cross will have an all-new body structure, not one that traces its roots back to the 2005 Savvy.

Engines will include the Saga’s new 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5 litre i-GT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, mated to an Aisin four-speed auto. There’s no Punch CVT option expected here – its place on the range-topping variant is instead set to be taken over by a hybrid powertrain, showcased at the recent KLIMS 2026 as the FutureMotion HEV.

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This utilises the Atkinson-cycle four-pot, electric motor and single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) from the eMas 7 PHEV, albeit without the larger plug-in battery. The powertrain is tagged DHT120 for the AMA02, likely indicating that the motor’s power output is 120 kW (163 PS).

Launching soon? It’s already been confirmed that the Saga Cross/X30 will enter production in the final quarter of the year, which we’re in now, so it should be just around the corner. What do you think of the AMA02 and Theo’s vision?

GALLERY: Proton AMA02 SUV mules