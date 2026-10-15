In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 15 October 2026 4:20 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is set to open its doors in just two weeks! October 31 to November 1 is the when, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is the where, and as always, unprecedented deals on wheels are what to expect. Remember to bring your family and friends along!

Steer them towards Proton eMas while you’re there – the national new-energy vehicle brand will be represented by EON at the show, and there’s a lot of candy to unpack.

Why not test-drive the locally-assembled (CKD) eMas 7 at ACE 2026? Proton’s first EV is dangling up to RM10,000 in trade-in support, an extra RM7,000 rebate, a RM4,000 rebate for corporate buyers, a free 7 kW wallbox worth RM1,500 and a free vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor worth RM500.

As for the CKD eMas 5, Malaysia’s best-selling EV will be offered with an extra rebate of up to RM3,000, corporate rebates of RM2,000 for the Prime and RM3,000 for the Premium, plus the same wallbox and V2L adaptor mentioned above. Both EVs come with a six-year unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km high-voltage battery and components warranty.

ACE 2026 will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.