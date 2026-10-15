ACE 2026: Purchase a Dongfeng Vigo and get a RM8,888 instant discount – RM3k vouchers, RM57k in prizes

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 15 October 2026 5:22 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, returns this year, and like in previous years, this year’s edition of the show, which is set to run from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), promises plenty of great deals on a wide range of vehicles.

One of the cars that will be at the show is the Dongfeng Vigo, and buyers can look forward to a RM8,888 discount on the all-electric SUV. The Vigo is powered by a front-mounted electric motor making 163 PS (120 kW) and 230 Nm. A 51.87 kWh LFP battery provides up to 380 km of WLTP-rated range, and with a maximum DC charging rate of 167 kW, the battery can be juiced up pretty quick.

Equipment includes a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-way power-adjustable front seats, automatic air conditioning with PM2.5 filtration, wireless device charging and configurable ambient lighting that can be synced to music playback.

Plenty in the way of safety too, with six airbags and a suite of Level 2 driver assistance systems.

Its signature feature is a two-piece split tailgate. The lower section folds out into a bench that supports up to 150 kg, so it doubles as a seat when you’re camping, tailgating or changing into your hiking boots, and behind it sits a 500-litre boot.

Other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will also be there showcasing their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions offered by each brand, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

The prizes include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re thinking of securing a fantastic deal on a new car, the place to do so is at ACE 2026, which takes place at SCCC this October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!