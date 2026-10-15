ACE 2026: Zeekr 009 with free wallbox, up to RM6k insurance support and 5yr free maintenance service

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 15 October 2026 2:44 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is set to be the event for car buyers. From October 31 to November 1, you’ll be faced with stunning deals at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so be sure to mark your calendars.

Looking for a luxury EV MPV? The Zeekr 009 has got to be on your must-consider list. It’s offered in RM304,800 Executive (one motor, seven seats), RM349,800 Luxury (two motors, seven seats) and RM359,800 Ultra Luxury (two motors, six seats) variants.

No matter which variant you choose, you get dual-chamber air suspension, full ADAS and seven airbags as well as a refined interior featuring powered front- and middle-row seats with massage and ventilation and Nappa/Ultrasuede upholstery, among other things. You have arrived, my friend.

Now, book the Zeekr 009 at ACE 2026 and you’ll get a free wallbox, up to RM6,000 in insurance support, five years/100,000 km free maintenance service and an eight-year/160,000 km extended warranty.

ACE 2026 will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart and Volkswagen. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.