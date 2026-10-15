Bentley Torcal EV to launch in Malaysia in first half of 2027 – up to 888 PS/1,350 Nm, priced from RM1.33 mil

In Bentley, Cars, Local News / by Mick Chan / 15 October 2026 1:30 pm

The Bentley Torcal has just been given its Asian debut in South Korea, where the marque’s first-ever production electric vehicle goes on sale from 330 million won (RM997,386) for the base Torcal, and from 360 million won (RM1,088,057) for the Torcal S.

For Malaysia, the Torcal is expected to be priced from RM1,328,000 (selling price with estimated import duty, excise and sales tax, but not inclusive of insurance, road tax, handling and registration), with estimated customer deliveries set to begin sometime in late 2027.

Having made its global debut in September, the Torcal does not replace any existing product line in the Bentley range, and instead is the fourth model line after the Bentayga, Flying Spur and Continental GT. Measuring 5,008 mm in length, the Torcal is the shortest four-door model in the line-up, making it shorter than the 5,142 mm-long standard-wheelbase Bentayga.

In other exterior dimensions, the Torcal measures 2,025 mm wide (2,198 mm with mirrors), 1,677 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,023 mm; front and rear wheel track widths are 1,699 mm and 1,720 mm. Kerb weight is 2,795 kg, with a front-to-rear weight distribution of 48:52. Towing capacity is 2,700 kg.

The Torcal launches in two main variants; the core variant, and the Torcal S. These are firstly differentiated by the outputs of their dual-motor powertrains, with the core Torcal variant rated to produce 821 PS and 1,194 Nm, the latter split between 430 Nm on the front axle and 1,098 Nm for the rear axle.

Meanwhile, the Torcal S is rated at 888 PS and 1,350 Nm, the latter offering the highest torque output of any Bentley, according to the marque. In both variants, both motors get a single gear ratio, and the rear axle gets an electronically controlled differential.

In terms of headline performance numbers, the core variant of the Torcal does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, while the Torcal S does 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 260 km/h.

Energy for the Torcal powertrain is stored in a 113.3 kWh (108.7 kWh usable) lithium-ion battery, offering up to 600 km of range on the WLTP testing standard. Fast charging at up to 400 kW enables a 10-80% recharge in 20 minutes, or 100 miles (161 km) of range added in seven minutes, says Bentley.

Using a steel and aluminium monocoque at its core, the Torcal employs double wishbone suspension in front and a multi-link setup at the rear, with single-chamber air springs at each axle.

The Torcal is the first Bentley to get fully active suspension with adaptive two-valve dampers offering roll control, doing away with the need for conventional anti-roll bars.

Chassis hardware for the Torcal also includes 10-piston front brake calipers and four-piston calipers at the rear, with either iron discs measuring 420 mm in front and 370 mm at the rear as standard, or optional carbon silicon carbide (CSiC) discs measuring 440 mm in front and 410 mm at the rear.

These are housed in a set of wheels measuring 21 inches or 22 inches in diameter, with tyres measuring 275/45R21 and 315/40R21 front and rear, or 275/40R22 and 315/35R22 front and rear, respectively.

The interior of the Torcal features a dashboard with digital instrumentation and a curved LED infotainment touchscreen layout similar to that of the Porsche Cayenne Electric, the latter also built on the Volkswagen Group’s PPE architecture. Despite the commonality here, screens are unique to the Torcal.

These are accompanied by an augmented reality head-up display for projecting data such as navigation and on-road ADAS markers directly into the driver’s field of view.

Facial recognition is employed in the Torcal for its driver to be identified for their preferred settings, such as for seat and steering wheel position, ADAS preferences, and more. The user’s mobile phone can also be set up to serve as the key, enabling full functionality and access rights.

New here are “experience modes”, of which there are four in the Torcal; Bentley Mode, Comfort, Sport, and Refresh. Each of these modes vary the delivery of light, sound, climate control and air flow as well as digital information – in addition to chassis and powertrain settings – to support “different moods, moments and states of mind,” says Bentley.

The lack of an engine’s sound in the Torcal is substituted by a soundscape drawn from real instruments including drums, viola and bass guitar to create the Bentley Dynamic Symphony.

This is aimed at improving sensory feedback to the driver “to aid consistent and confident vehicle control”, with the sounds increasing in volume in Sport mode, or alternatively, this can be switched off entirely.

For audio, there are two systems in the Torcal, starting with the standard sound system that is a 620 watt, 16-speaker setup, or a higher-end, 1,780 watt, 28-speaker ensemble developed with Naim that includes kinaesthetic seat shakers and front headrest speakers, and Dolby Atmos 7.1 configuration.

Last but not least, exterior and interior finishes. The Torcal gets seven standard paint colours and 88 cost options, with bespoke paint colours on request. Inside, five leather colours are standard with 10 from an extended range, and six colours for the wool upholstery choice. Accompanying these are 19 veneer options.

Bentley Torcal S First Edition, Asia debut

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Bentley Torcal core variant, Asia debut

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GALLERY: Bentley Torcal