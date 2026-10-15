BYD Seal driver involved in crash on Jalan Kuching that killed five-year-old girl faces three charges in court

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 15 October 2026 10:03 am

The hit-and-run driver of a BYD Seal involved in six-vehicle crash on Jalan Kuching that claimed the life of a five-year-old girl last Saturday (October 10, 2026) will be charged in the magistrate’s court today. This comes after the 24-year-old suspect was arrested soon after being discharged from a private hospital in Damansara and taken to the lock-up at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters yesterday (October 14).

According to NST, the suspect is expected to be charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. He also faces two other charges under Section 42(1) for reckless and dangerous driving as well as Section 52(1) for failing to stop after an accident.

As reported previously, the incident occurred at 3.44pm amidst slow-moving traffic on Jalan Kuching when the Seal driven by the suspect struck the rear of a Perodua Bezza. The impact resulted in the girl sustaining severe head injuries and she was pronounced dead at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The collision also involved a motorcycle before the Bezza which allegedly spun into the right lane and struck three other vehicles: a Nissan Almera, a Toyota Alphard and a Perodua Myvi. The victim’s 30-year-old father suffered an injury to his right hand, while the 33-year-old motorcyclist sustained a head injury, with the drivers of the other three vehicles being unharmed.