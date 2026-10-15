Global diesel market to remain tight into 2027 – IEA

In International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 15 October 2026 10:10 am

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said in its October Oil Market Report that it expects global diesel supply constraints to persist into 2027, Bernama reports citing Xinhua.

It said global diesel exports fell by 700,000 barrels per day (b/d) year-on-year (YoY) in September, as prolonged supply disruptions caused by escalating attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia led to counter-seasonal stock draws ahead of autumn refinery maintenance and peak winter demand.

Global diesel prices may have eased from record highs of over US$200 (RM816) per barrel in September, but benchmark prices are still nearly twice as high as crude oil prices and almost double their pre-crisis levels.

The IEA warned that record diesel prices were already having widespread economic consequences, increasing the cost of goods and affecting real incomes, economic activity and inflation.

It added that the gas-oil market was expected to remain tight well into 2027, depending on the recovery of product supplies from West Asia. Without this recovery, further demand reductions might be needed to balance the market, potentially at a high economic cost.

Global oil demand is forecast to drop by 2.5 million b/d YoY in 2026’s fourth quarter and by an average of 2.6 million b/d for the full year. A partial recovery of two million b/d in 2027 is expected to leave global oil consumption 620,000 b/d, or 0.6%, below 2025 levels, the IEA said.

Global oil supply is projected to decline by an average of 5.8 million b/d to 100.7 million b/d in 2026 before rebounding by 7.7 million b/d in 2027. However, renewed attacks in the Gulf threaten to undermine the recovery, the IEA said.

A recovery in West Asian oil supplies was well under way in September, with Gulf crude oil exports approaching pre-war levels. However, escalating attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic threaten further gains.

The IEA added that Brent crude futures had risen by 13% since the beginning of September to around US$107 (RM437) per barrel. Without a resolution to conflicts in West Asia, oil markets could face further turmoil in the coming months before an eventual surplus emerges in 2027, the IEA said.