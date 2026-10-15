In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 15 October 2026 9:59 am

Click to enlarge

There’s a huge concert happening this Saturday, October 17, at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. On stage will be none other than Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza with her Gema Bumantara concert. The show will start at 8.30 pm.

Needless to say, Bukit Jalil and surrounding areas will be congested, and that’s before factoring in the possibility of evening rain. So if you have tickets but have not figured out how to get there yet, perhaps the LRT is a wise choice.

As usual with big concerts and football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says that the Bukit Jalil LRT station, as well as LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and MRT Putrajaya Line operations, will be extended till 1am.

Concertgoers are encouraged to use Park n Ride facilities, and stations with such parking are listed above. Ensure that your Touch n Go card has sufficient credit for smooth passage.